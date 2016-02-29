Hayden Mills

Emoji Rating Scale

Another design direction me and my team researched when redesigning the All Trails rating/review system was using emojis to capture the users experience. Our research proved the emojis were to fun and wild for the All Trails current brand so we pursued another direction.

You can find our final design here: https://dribbble.com/shots/2527617-Redesigning-the-All-Trails-Review-System/attachments/498909

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
