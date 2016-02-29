Andrés Salazar

Farside Sonicworks Sticker

Andrés Salazar
Andrés Salazar
  • Save
Farside Sonicworks Sticker logo sticker
Download color palette

Sticker design for a new handmade effects pedal company.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Andrés Salazar
Andrés Salazar

More by Andrés Salazar

View profile
    • Like