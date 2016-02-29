Gareth Johnson
Tinder

Most Right-Swiped Jobs on Tinder

We had fun creating a little animation for the most right-swiped jobs on Tinder. Go check out the list below!

http://blog.gotinder.com/post/139924789366/tinders-most-right-swiped-jobs

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
