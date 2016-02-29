Trevor McNaughton

New Chapter | init.ai

New Chapter | init.ai
Today I started my first (full-time) day at the startup I co-founded, init.ai. I am fortunate to be building this with the greatest team, and to be a part of the amazing Techstars Boulder program.

This is going to be a crazy adventure, but I can't wait. And now it's time to get back to work :)

