New Chapter | init.ai

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today I started my first (full-time) day at the startup I co-founded, init.ai. I am fortunate to be building this with the greatest team, and to be a part of the amazing Techstars Boulder program.
This is going to be a crazy adventure, but I can't wait. And now it's time to get back to work :)
Sign up for updates @ http://init.ai | Follow me on Twitter