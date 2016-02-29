Driss Garbaui

Locky

Driss Garbaui
Driss Garbaui
  • Save
Locky illustrator design character illustration sketch
Download color palette

Having fun with After Effects! I need to understand how to create a natural motion when something is falling! Hope you like it

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Driss Garbaui
Driss Garbaui

More by Driss Garbaui

View profile
    • Like