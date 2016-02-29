Bruno O. Barros

A New Hope: Luke Skywalker icon

A New Hope: Luke Skywalker icon luke skywalker star wars a new hope helmet pilot x-wing jedi movie icons icon
Had a lot of fun designing this Star Wars Unmasked Iconset including characters from all three trilogies.

Also, if you love icons and happen to be a Mega Man fan, take a look at my Mega Minimal Iconset project with ALL classic Robot Masters icons.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
