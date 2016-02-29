Search by Barcode

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We have been working on Barcode Scanner Search recently. You can now try how quick & useful search for right product by scan the barcode can be. There are a lot of situation, in which search via capture the barcode can spare you a lot of time.
We also situated QR codes at price tags sheet in our showrooms, so customers can buy the expositive products so easily.
Available live at Alza.cz on iOS, Android & Windows Phone.
https://itunes.apple.com/cz/app/alza.cz/id582287621