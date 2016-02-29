Loréal product promo - app concept

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is an app concept (not the final design) from 2010 for Loréal. It recommends different Loréal products for real-life situations in a funny way (tapping on the differents parts of the model). Like when you are tired, with dark under-eye circles after a party; going on a date; or when you get tanned a bit too much on the beach. Well, if you don't have the specific product for your problem, this app offers you some alternative solutions. For example: put cucumber slices on your under-eye circles or use a scarf to cover your sun-bleached hair. Or next time at least don't forget to take off your sunglasses before sunbathing. :)
If you ask me, don't be afraid to be natural! ;)
