Priscilla Alves

Ellafit demo

Priscilla Alves
Priscilla Alves
  • Save
Ellafit demo rosie riveter pin-up gym logo fitness
Download color palette

Example of use in t-shirt and tag.

49910ea5005523a33abde492cefd385b
Rebound of
Ellafit logo
By Priscilla Alves
View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Priscilla Alves
Priscilla Alves

More by Priscilla Alves

View profile
    • Like