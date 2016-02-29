TGR Modal UI

We just released an update to our account creation and sign in processes with some cool stuff under the hood! We streamlined and simplified the user flow to ease people through it instead of requiring a bunch of information up front. Part of that was moving to a quick modal pop-up for most functions (using the dialog element) so that you are dropped right back where you want to be when you're done.

We also redesigned our Join page to only need an email address to start the process. That allowed us to build it out in a way that highlights all the benefits and functions of creating an account with us, rather than being a daunting form page. We made our first foray into using the very cool flexbox spec in order to build out that design. The future is now for front-end layout work.

Take a look at everything live here: http://www.tetongravity.com/community/join