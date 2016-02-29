Emilio Rios Designs

Death Penalty Content Map

Death Penalty Content map designed for my class. I would love to hear feedback! You can view it at a larger scale by clicking on it for 2x zoom or viewing the map on my website www.EmilioRiosDesigns.com under graphics!

