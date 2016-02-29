Story Seven Logo Design

Amy Gehling

Logo design for personal DBA company that I use as a platform for all of my endeavors in consulting and entrepreneurial ventures. Story was chosen because to me, your brand is your story in the market place. Seven was chosen because there are seven themes of storytelling. The design is meant to be very clean yet playful in color choices.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
