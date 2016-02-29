Terrible Studio

BB8

Even tho i was dissapointed with Episode VII, I have to admit that BB8 is such a cool new character.
This illustration was made by @JavierRobles, i saw it and i totally had to ask him to animate it.

Go check out his work at www.javierrobles.mx

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
