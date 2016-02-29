Amy Gehling

Story Seven Bear

Amy Gehling
Amy Gehling
  • Save
Story Seven Bear character illustration polar bear bear
Download color palette

This polar bear is somewhat of a mascot I use for social media. He is utilized as an avatar on social media and frequently accompanies announcements.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Amy Gehling
Amy Gehling

More by Amy Gehling

View profile
    • Like