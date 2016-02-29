Amy Gehling

Character Postcards

These four characters are from a set of 24 that I completed. They are meant to be fun and lighthearted accompanied by a dose of sarcasm in the greeting. The postcards are each centered around two holidays from each month of the year.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
