Garnier Pure active augmented reality app concept

Idea for promoting Garnier's Pure Active product (2012). Basic idea was to bring attention to the magic ingredient: the carbon, that cleanses the pores well. So the concept was to display it on flash banners, interactive displays and augmented reality apps as well. On banners and interactive displays you can drag the carbon and cleanse the dirt with it. The dirt meter augmented reality app shows what is harmful for your skin in a funny way.

More info:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/34492067/Garnier-Pure-active-product-promo-concepts