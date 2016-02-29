Kaitlyn Misovski

Michigan - Home Series

Michigan - Home Series home blue script lettering watercolor lake mitten great lakes university home town state michigan
Started a line in my shop called "Home Series". I'm from Michigan so this was the first one in line!

Link: http://etsy.me/1XfBVp9

