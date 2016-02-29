Window to the World Logo Design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This logo was developed for an alpha study of a technology serving the elderly market. While the name is not permanent, the goal was to make a symbol that could be used in even with a future name change. The overall symbolism represented in the logo are the themes of connection, joy, and a little whimsy.