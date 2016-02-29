The Bakery Logo

This logo was created with two things in mind: 1) The Bakery

is a community space and should have some reflection

of “comfort” and “warmth” to represent The Bakery’s commitment to service, and 2) The logo should reflect the history of the physical space that The Bakery is hosted in. The building was built in the early 1900’s during the age of hand- painted signs and broadsides. The logo draws upon the aesthetics of these two things couple with Art Nouveau, an art movement that was prominent up until 1920, when the movement was displaced by Art Deco.