The Bakery Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This logo was created with two things in mind: 1) The Bakery
is a community space and should have some reflection
of “comfort” and “warmth” to represent The Bakery’s commitment to service, and 2) The logo should reflect the history of the physical space that The Bakery is hosted in. The building was built in the early 1900’s during the age of hand- painted signs and broadsides. The logo draws upon the aesthetics of these two things couple with Art Nouveau, an art movement that was prominent up until 1920, when the movement was displaced by Art Deco.