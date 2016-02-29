🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The Email Design Conference 2016 is coming! We are going with a space theme this year, its something thats been on our radar for a long time and we’re finally going all in and exploring it. Here’s a quick look at the save-the-date site design, we’re in three cities this year — London, Boston and a surprise city, stay tuned for more details.
Major effort by the entire design team, especially @Alan Tippins for the creative direction and @Amir Hamdi for the amazing illustrations across the site.
Checkout the full site at:
https://litmus.com/conference