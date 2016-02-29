Michael Lee

Michael Lee
Michael Lee
EightyThree Poly Logo shapes logo red purple triangle octagon polygon
This is a poly, simpler version of the EightyThree Logo. Wanted to separate the two shapes and have them be side by side next to each other.

Comments and crits, welcome.

Rebound of
EightyThree Logo
By Michael Lee
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
