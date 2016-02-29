Tyler Sinnott

Updated Portfolio

http://www.tyler.nu/

I recently updated my website so I could start applying for some full-time jobs after I graduate. I'm happy with the website, There's still a handful of tweaks that need to be taken care of but overall I think it came out great.

Let me know what you think/ anything that can be improved upon.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
