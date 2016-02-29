Updated Portfolio

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
http://www.tyler.nu/
I recently updated my website so I could start applying for some full-time jobs after I graduate. I'm happy with the website, There's still a handful of tweaks that need to be taken care of but overall I think it came out great.
Let me know what you think/ anything that can be improved upon.