CSW Monogram - Round 1

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I love the simplicity and playfulness of this mark I designed from the 1st round of Creative, She Wrote's brand identity. With the final proof delivered, I can't wait to share how this has evolved along with the logo and the rest of the brand!