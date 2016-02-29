Melissa Yeager
CSW Monogram - Round 1

CSW Monogram - Round 1 branding identity logo monogram mark
I love the simplicity and playfulness of this mark I designed from the 1st round of Creative, She Wrote's brand identity. With the final proof delivered, I can't wait to share how this has evolved along with the logo and the rest of the brand!

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
