Swindler & Swindler

American express Gold Card art

Swindler & Swindler
Swindler & Swindler
  • Save
American express Gold Card art typography lettering illustration embossing card
Download color palette

American express commissioned us to create three interpretation of their cards. This is the second one. The embossing work looks much better with the gold foil 😊
swindlerandswindler.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Swindler & Swindler
Swindler & Swindler

More by Swindler & Swindler

View profile
    • Like