Eye Love Optical

Eye Love Optical sign logo optical love eye
This is a logo I did for an optical place that had a name change. They recently started bringing in brands like Ray Ban to appeal to their patients and to keep them from going elsewhere to get glasses, so I went with a more modern look.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
