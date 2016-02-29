Jordan P.
Eight Bit Studios

GrowIt! App Refresh Animation

Jordan P.
Eight Bit Studios
Jordan P. for Eight Bit Studios
Hire Us
  • Save
GrowIt! App Refresh Animation
Download color palette

Recently had the privilege to redesign the GrowIt! App experience, and we are working on a neat little refresh animation that plays off their branding.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Eight Bit Studios
Eight Bit Studios
Hire Us

More by Eight Bit Studios

View profile
    • Like