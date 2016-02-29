Anjo Cerdeña

BPI Product Icon

Anjo Cerdeña
Anjo Cerdeña
  • Save
BPI Product Icon figma material design long shadow app bank mobile banking bpi icon android
Download color palette

I was already at it so I decided to just finish what I started. Here's another Material Design makeover of the app icon of a Philippine bank.

The bank logos are not mine.

695b3689fd415f8b3b1366458ed21b34
Rebound of
BDO Product Icon
By Anjo Cerdeña
View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Anjo Cerdeña
Anjo Cerdeña

More by Anjo Cerdeña

View profile
    • Like