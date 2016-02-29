Joran Saladin

Whataboon Material

Joran Saladin
Joran Saladin
  • Save
Whataboon Material card shop e-commerce material ux ui app
Download color palette

Hi everyone !

This is a first release of the redesign of Whataboon, I want it to be fun, modern and clean compared to the current website.

I'd appreciate some creative feedback :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Joran Saladin
Joran Saladin

More by Joran Saladin

View profile
    • Like