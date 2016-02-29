Rise and Shine Letterpress

Letterpress and Foil Donut Invitation

Letterpress and Foil Donut Invitation snack dessert sweet invitation lettra cotton texture foil stamping gold foil donut letterpress
Snippet of a letterpress donut we're working on. The sprinkles are gold foil stamping and the colors are letterpress on cotton paper. We gave the two colors a .10pt trap so they clicked together nicely on press.

