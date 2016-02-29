Ladislav Kubeš

Magazine Newsstand

Ladislav Kubeš
Ladislav Kubeš
Hire Me
  • Save
Magazine Newsstand ios magazine blur
Download color palette

We're recently released updated version of our magazine newsstand. There are boxes pleced with the newest issues for each magazine title & button for show all issues.

Live version available in current release of Alza Media https://itunes.apple.com/cz/app/alza-media/id868608029?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Ladislav Kubeš
Ladislav Kubeš
Senior Experience Designer 🧑🏻‍💻🎨 Vodafone Czech
Hire Me

More by Ladislav Kubeš

View profile
    • Like