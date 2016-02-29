Emily Holt

Happy Neighbors

Happy Neighbors pattern texture cloud rain house children cute sun illustration happy
Fun little illustration I worked up last week for a thing that's coming out in a little over a month. I love when I get to draw cute stuff. Hello, happy sun.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
One-woman studio out of Dallas, Texas.
