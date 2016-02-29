Bob Cassella

Steep Impact - beer label detail 1

Steep Impact - beer label detail 1 retro gaming illustration 8 bit 16 bit pixel videogame beer super metroid metroid snes nes nintendo
Small detail of my finished beer label design for Arcade Brewery's public brew competition.

