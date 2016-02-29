Onfleet Route Optimization

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Onfleet is proud to announce Route Optimization coming out of beta. Delivering delight just got a whole lot easier. Check out the promotional page I made over at https://onfleet.com/routeOptimization
Interested in an internship? Send me an email at ivan@onfleet.com