Ivan Tolmachev

Onfleet Route Optimization

Ivan Tolmachev
Ivan Tolmachev
Hire Me
  • Save
Onfleet Route Optimization modal menu form ux ui couriers logistics map delivery feature website
Download color palette

Onfleet is proud to announce Route Optimization coming out of beta. Delivering delight just got a whole lot easier. Check out the promotional page I made over at https://onfleet.com/routeOptimization

Interested in an internship? Send me an email at ivan@onfleet.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Ivan Tolmachev
Ivan Tolmachev
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ivan Tolmachev

View profile
    • Like