Jen Moher Sepulveda

Story of U: Record a video response

Jen Moher Sepulveda
Jen Moher Sepulveda
  • Save
Story of U: Record a video response prototype ux android mobile made with invision
Download color palette

Draft (not fullcolor) mockup, showing: an interview question, stop button, and cross-hairs for a user to frame and record their video response.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Jen Moher Sepulveda
Jen Moher Sepulveda

More by Jen Moher Sepulveda

View profile
    • Like