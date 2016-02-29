Pablo Chico

Chela

Pablo Chico
Pablo Chico
Hire Me
  • Save
Chela restaurant mexican type symbol mark logos logo design collection branding brand
Download color palette

A logo i made for a mexican restaurant. It's on my logo-collection!
You can see more in my behance project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/30518621/Logo-collection

6607dd47ac7b5cb42da2dabf951d68ae
Rebound of
La tienda del Cervecero
By Pablo Chico
View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Pablo Chico
Pablo Chico
Here you can find my dribbble shots
Hire Me

More by Pablo Chico

View profile
    • Like