Joe Sayer

Frontpage Mse App

Joe Sayer
Joe Sayer
  • Save
Frontpage Mse App
Download color palette

At MSE I was tasked to portray my vision of what MSE could look like in a future app. The design includes a personalised feature & login clearly following the user around the application.

View full case study here: http://jjsd.co.uk/portfolio/mse-guide-app/

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Joe Sayer
Joe Sayer

More by Joe Sayer

View profile
    • Like