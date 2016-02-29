Andrei Frincu

Work in Progress: Cafe Solo - Fashion Shop

Andrei Frincu
Andrei Frincu
  • Save
Work in Progress: Cafe Solo - Fashion Shop high fidelity mockup prototype template shop e-commerce ecommerce
Download color palette

High fidelity mock-up of the category page.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Andrei Frincu
Andrei Frincu

More by Andrei Frincu

View profile
    • Like