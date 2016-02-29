Sam Stratton

Udacity Identity

The Udacity identity that I worked on while at @Focus Lab just launched! Great job to the Focus team as well as the Udacity team for everyones hard work.

The concept came from Udacity's ethos of looking at education from a new perspective. This translated into creating a mark that lives in two optical perspectives.

https://www.udacity.com/

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
