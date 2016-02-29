🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Udacity identity that I worked on while at @Focus Lab just launched! Great job to the Focus team as well as the Udacity team for everyones hard work.
The concept came from Udacity's ethos of looking at education from a new perspective. This translated into creating a mark that lives in two optical perspectives.
https://www.udacity.com/