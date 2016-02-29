The Maddie Look

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When the iPad came out I was sooooo excited. Then there was 2 years of incredible frustration as I tried every stylus out there before I just gave up. Even contemplated a Surface or Cintique purchase...
Then, the iPad Pro was announced... I'd been waiting pretty much since high school for a piece of technology that would let me just draw, sketch, and write digitally (my trusty Newton was awesome, but not quite that awesome.)
It's been a long time since I sketched (for fun). It's been 12 years since I've done a fine-art piece... I'd pretty much stopped all artsy type activities, but thankfully the Pro lets me be creative in 10 min increments wherever I am :)