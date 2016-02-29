The Maddie Look

When the iPad came out I was sooooo excited. Then there was 2 years of incredible frustration as I tried every stylus out there before I just gave up. Even contemplated a Surface or Cintique purchase...

Then, the iPad Pro was announced... I'd been waiting pretty much since high school for a piece of technology that would let me just draw, sketch, and write digitally (my trusty Newton was awesome, but not quite that awesome.)

It's been a long time since I sketched (for fun). It's been 12 years since I've done a fine-art piece... I'd pretty much stopped all artsy type activities, but thankfully the Pro lets me be creative in 10 min increments wherever I am :)