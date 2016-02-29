Adam Trybuła

New Personal Website

New Personal Website
Hey there. So I finally got around to making my personal site. Tried to do something pretty simple. Just a landing page that connects to my social pages. Check it out.

http://www.adamtrybula.com/

Just a designer looking and moving forward 🐝
