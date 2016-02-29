Mark Stephenson

Social Portrait 016 Crystal

A recent painting from my #socialportraits series where I paint online profile photos as part of a series that mixes social media and art.

There is a crowdfunding campaign on to help fund this art project https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mste/social-portraits-a-social-art-project

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Welcome, I'm a designer and artist living in Ottawa, Canada.

