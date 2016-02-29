Andrew Colin Beck

GQ Magazine - David Chang

GQ Magazine - David Chang editorial-illustration illustraion david-chang chef portrait gq
Oh man! I am thrilled to do some more portraits for GQ.
This and a few other chefs are out in the most current issue of Gentlemen's Quarterly. :) Stay tuned for more.
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
