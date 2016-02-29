Landscaping Artist Logo

Antoine Prince

This is a non-selected logo for a Landscaping artist. The concept of the logo is based on the name «fou» who referred to a Jester in French. The jester hat is represented with leafs.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
