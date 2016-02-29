Daniel Benzie

Disrupt

Daniel Benzie
Daniel Benzie
  • Save
Disrupt agency branding logo
Download color palette

A little branding I had a play with this afternoon. Will likely be doing lots more with this in the future. This is a very rough draft. Only took around 10 minutes. Let me know what you think.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Daniel Benzie
Daniel Benzie

More by Daniel Benzie

View profile
    • Like