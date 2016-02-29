Neven

A interface animation of lamp controller

Neven
Neven
  • Save
A interface animation of lamp controller user experience ue ux smart house smart home gif ui interface animation
Download color palette

This is the way I imagined the lamp controller interface, turn on the switch can be a rebound of the drop-down operation, there are all operating without clicking.

Can you guys give me some suggestions? and hope you like it:)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Neven
Neven

More by Neven

View profile
    • Like