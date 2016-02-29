paddy kellaway

Clockwork - Anthropic Logo illustrator typeface typography type tshirt print branding brand logo
Logo for my clothing brand, link to the t-shirt below! (Sold Out) , chance of a reprint in reverse colours (black ink print)

http://anthropicclothing.bigcartel.com/product/anthropic-clockwork

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
