Love Always Part 3

Love Always Part 3 gold metallic one shot hand painted sign layout type lettering
Got down the backing coat of white on the letters this past weekend. Super stoked with how it turned out! 1-Shot just goes on glass so butter smooth and is almost completely opaque in one coat. About halfway there! 2 more colors to go!

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
