Brett Johnson
Octopus

UX Guidelines

Brett Johnson
Octopus
Brett Johnson for Octopus
Hire Us
  • Save
UX Guidelines ux search cards design real estate landing material app ui
Download color palette

Recently we’ve been working on a project with a client to define best practices for mobile UX design. Part of the project was to come up with a range of fictitious apps to illustrate the principles. This one is a real estate app that allows users to find their ideal home.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Octopus
Octopus
Hire Us

More by Octopus

View profile
    • Like