Thought Bubble Festival Illustration

Thought Bubble Festival Illustration branding advertising comics illustrator thought bubble comic festival illustration tbf16
Promotional illustration commissioned for Thought Bubble Sequential Arts Festival 2016.

Full illustration on Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/34515461/Thought-Bubble-Comics-Festival-Illustration

Find out more about Thought Bubble Comics Festival at www.thoughtbubblefestival.com

