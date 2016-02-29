Shannon Adams

Wildcat Tee

Wildcat Tee sports sec basketball kentucky uk wildcat t-shirt
WIP for a quick tee design for the local UK Alumni group. (Where I go to hear a friendly accent.)

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Design / Illustration

